Letter: Why is budget not on agenda for Eagle-Vail governing boards?
September 19, 2017
Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.
Eagle-Vail residents should be worried about finances and increased taxes. From published information, Eagle-Vail has been running deficits for several years. It seems these deficits will continue indefinitely if changes are not made. I just looked at their board agenda and don't see any work going into cutting expenses, increasing revenues or justifying the cost of amenities used by a small minority of residents and owners.
What are these boards doing? Eagle-Vail needs them to get to work because residents and owners don't want increased taxes. Board members who think raising real estate taxes is the solution are out of touch.
Why does Eagle-Vail have higher costs than other communities in Eagle County? I hope they explain this. Eagle-Vail management doesn't seem to understand the "revenue" side of the business equation.
Ron Sills
Eagle-Vail
