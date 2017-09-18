Letter: Will we regret eliminating wildlife in favor of housing?

I can understand Vail Resorts' desire for more employee housing, but unfortunately, this is absolutely the wrong place if we value our community as environmentally sensitive. The south-facing hillside here has been the primary wintering grounds for our large herd of bighorn sheep, which very often can be seen feeding on most days in February and March. Ever Vail would be more appropriate for this housing.

We as a community must do some serious soul searching on why we came here and where we are headed. As we can see from our present parking limitations, bigger is not always better. Now, do we eliminate the wildlife that gives us such joy in order to repeat past mistakes and make matters even worse? Personally, I feel we will come to regret it.

Rol Hamelin

Vail