Letter: Wissot has enlightening perspective on political divisiveness
September 29, 2017
I read Jay's Valley Voices in Saturday's Vail Daily with great interest ("How Texas changed me," Saturday, Sept. 23). What an enlightening perspective on the political divisiveness we are experiencing in this great country today. Maybe there's an application for this kind of mindset in Eagle-Vail these days.
Mike Kieler
Eagle-Vail
