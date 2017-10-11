Letter: Would you do the same with an abortion cartoon?
October 11, 2017
I, too, was offended by the outrageous cartoon you chose to run of the Republican elephant with blood on his hands (published Wednesday, Oct. 4). I'll bet you wouldn't run one of the Democrat donkey in a scrub suit with a dead 8-month, late-term aborted baby with the caption, "I was alive and could have been adopted."
If you required a subscription, I would have canceled it, but then the Vail Daily is a good example of you get what you pay for.
Bill Stephenson
Cordillera
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
- Letter: ‘Lovers of money’ caused Vail’s irreversible damage
- Cocchiarella: Rummage sale lease a ‘wicked problem’ for Eagle County Schools (column)
- Letter: Points of order and a recent Eagle-Vail Metro District ‘special’ meeting
- Lindley: Eagle County’s mental health crisis is ours to fix (column)
- Wissot: Why comedians can make fun of some people and not others (column)
Trending Sitewide
- Silverthorne man missing since summiting a 14er on Oct. 7 found alive
- After years of planning, Vail’s new $30M Interstate 70 underpass opens Friday, Oct. 13
- With Deer Valley Resort purchase finalized, it’s KSL Capital Partners vs. Vail Resorts
- Hayden Kennedy, renowned climber and Carbondale native, takes his life after girlfriend dies in avalanche
- UPDATE: Weather postpones search for Summit County man missing after hiking Missouri Mountain, a 14er