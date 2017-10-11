Letter: Would you do the same with an abortion cartoon?

I, too, was offended by the outrageous cartoon you chose to run of the Republican elephant with blood on his hands (published Wednesday, Oct. 4). I'll bet you wouldn't run one of the Democrat donkey in a scrub suit with a dead 8-month, late-term aborted baby with the caption, "I was alive and could have been adopted."

If you required a subscription, I would have canceled it, but then the Vail Daily is a good example of you get what you pay for.

Bill Stephenson

Cordillera