Vail Daily letter: Concerned about Trump | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily letter: Concerned about Trump
January 29, 2017
I did not vote for Donald Trump as our 45th president, but unlike Mitch McConnell at the start of Barack Obama’s first term, I was ready to give him a chance. I certainly was, and am, concerned with a number of President Trump’s positions:
• Climate change just a hoax — really?
• Discussions about a Supreme Court nominee that threatens women’s rights under Roe v. Wade — really?
• The refusal to hold regular press conferences so as to answer questions related to policy and actions — really?
• And now a media blackout at the EPA after moving to delay the implementation of 30 environmental rules — really?
Within this last year I read a book entitled “1924 — The Year That Made Hitler.” He was going to make Germany great again. And people bought into it — really!
Tom Backhus
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- VIDEO: Watch avalanche on Ajax Peak as seen from downtown Telluride
- Big air skier expected to leave hospital soon after frightening crash at X Games
- Trump infrastructure plan includes I-70 corridor
- Eagle’s Karen Jarchow wins fat bike title
- Vail Today: Pendulum restaurant in Vail celebrates grand opening (video)