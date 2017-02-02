Vail Daily letter: Don’t miss this talk | VailDaily.com

I was pleased to read the announcement that Starting Hearts will have Dr. Esselstyn as the keynote speaker for its fifth annual Heart Health Expo on Wednesday.

Dr. Esselstyn is the author of the New York Times bestselling book “Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease.”

In an earlier Vail Daily article we mentioned that Vail residents Drs. Dennis and Melissa Lipton, Dr. Fred Distelhorst and Ellen Edgerton, his pre-med student granddaughter, recently attended the fourth International Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference in Anaheim, California. They were joined by over 800 physicians, Ph.D.s, nurses, physician assistants, dietitians, health coaches and other medical professionals from the U.S. and 13 foreign countries wishing to be updated on the latest information on the benefits of Whole Foods, Plant Based Nutrition (not to be confused with the similarly named grocery chain). The mission of the conference is to “educate, equip and empower attendees with knowledge about the overwhelming scientific evidence that supports the health-protecting power of using food as medicine.”

There are perhaps six physicians or Ph.D.s in the world that form a nucleus in the medical profession advising that “Whole Foods, Plant Based Nutrition” is the only diet proven to prevent, arrest and even reverse heart disease. This fact may encourage a potential change to the paradigm of the medical profession to a preventive health care system vs. the existing disease care system which depends on pills or invasive procedures.

Dr. Caldwell B. Esselstyn is one of the pioneers in this movement and was the first speaker on the Anaheim program discussing plant-based nutrition and coronary heart disease.

People are searching for facts on nutrition concerning their health issues. There is conflicting information between the many other diets only to leave the reader confused as to what to do in the interest of one’s own health.

Starting Hearts should be commended for bringing Dr. Esselstyn to Vail. With his visit, it’s obvious that the scope of Starting Hearts is growing. Promoting the Whole Food, Plant Based Diet will be a giant step towards not having our hearts stop in the first place. Dr. Esselstyn’s talk should not be missed.

Hank Mader

Vail