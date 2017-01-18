Vail Daily letter: Face the fear | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily letter: Face the fear
January 18, 2017
Fear. It’s perfectly OK to be afraid.
Address fear anxiety by learning to take possession of it. Learn to accept and even welcome your next panic attack. Don’t hesitate to share the details of those attacks with your faithful loving feline. Allow yourself personal fear time every day. Get up really early. Turn on your television and computer, read your newspaper and try to lock into your mind every single negative story you can. UFOs, global warming, solar flares, super volcanoes, disastrous carbon footprint revelations about the vulture-like energy consumption of marijuana cultivators, and finally (but most vital to your fear acceptance training regime), Van Ens’ Sunday column in the Vail Daily.
Aggie Chastain
Eagle-Vail
