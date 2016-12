Vail Daily letter: Headline was wrong | VailDaily.com

The headline “Islam claims market attack” used for an article in (Wednesday’s) Vail Daily is not only totally wrong but extremely irresponsible. The AP article the headline covered correctly reported that “the Islamic State Group claimed responsibility” for the Berlin Market attack but that would not be obvious to someone scanning headlines and not reading the article. In this country we have enough kooks and scaremongers stoking fear and suspicion of all Muslims without the Vail Daily joining in.

Nicholas T. Fickling

Edwards