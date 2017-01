Vail Daily letter: Not very gracious | VailDaily.com

(Wednesday’s) Vail Daily front page features the announcement of Vail native Mike Johnston’s run to be governor — Colorado’s top elected official. He has the skills, experience and judgment to be successful — and he deserves our community’s respect and pride.

In the same issue, the Vail Daily’s editorial disses the timing of his announcement with a sour “Good grief” headline. Applauding Sen. Johnston’s roots and honoring his wish to serve would have been a kinder and more civic-minded response.

Joy Harrison