Vail Daily letter: People are awesome | VailDaily.com

Folks, you’re awesome. I know you might know this about yourself already, but it’s true. My name is Luke Causey and I’m currently the head of the Masonic Lodge in Eagle. Every year we host a toy store for kids who are in desperate need of help for Christmas. We put everything from bikes, to dolls, to fishing rods under their trees when they otherwise wouldn’t have anything.

We’re the folks who put out those cardboard boxes in the local stores for you to deposit toys you purchased. You have surpassed our expectations.

Last night I received a call from a manager at one of the local grocery stores. “Come get your box,” she said. “It’s spilling out all over the ground.”

I hopped into my mostly empty, albeit dirty, 4 Runner and headed right over. I was amazed. Our community has contributed a pile of toys so large a frost bitten explorer would want to climb atop it and plant a flag. It completely filled my car. You gave everything from stuffed animals to toy trucks to art supplies.

Even better, it comes right on the heels of several local companies hearing about what we’re doing, and wanting to get involved. We had more than one person ask, “How can I help?”

“Toys, we need toys and kids bikes,” we replied.

And man-alive did we get ’em. It is so easy for us to get wrapped up in taking care of ourselves, but the more I work with you, the more I like you. I am impressed every year, and this year is no different.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you do in our community, everything you do to support the Masonic Lodge in Eagle, and everything you’ve done for me personally. People are awesome, and I am so proud to be your neighbor.

Luke Causey

Eagle