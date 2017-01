Vail Daily letter: Support alternative energy | VailDaily.com

I heard something on the radio today that brought me up short. The speaker said that it seems that to be a good conservative you have to deny climate change. What a bunch of rot. I have to believe that many conservatives in this country have the intelligence to follow science rather than Fox News’ anti-climate-change blather. Just because certain factions deny what is happening to our climate worldwide doesn’t mean it isn’t happening!

I keep wondering what my two great-grandchildren are going to think of how this ignorant denial fouled up their world.

Please support every bit of alternative fuel exploration possible. Thought: why isn’t Colorado exploring geothermal energy along with wind and solar instead of trying to open more gas exploration?

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle