Vail Daily letter: Thanks for rescue | VailDaily.com

Late last Wednesday evening, while driving on Highway 6 between Wolcott and Eagle, I came upon an Eagle County sheriff’s deputy attempting to rescue two bird dogs who were out for a stroll and destined to be hit by an oncoming car. Luckily, the traffic behind me stopped also, and we witnessed the trooper successfully coax the dogs into the patrol car and transport them to safety. Thank you to the deputy for saving the cute dogs and avoiding a soon-to-be accident. And thank you to the patient drivers behind me.

Jane Tully

Eagle