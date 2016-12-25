Vail Daily letter: Thanks for support | VailDaily.com

Buddy Mentors recently kicked off the holiday season with its annual party at Adventure Ridge. We would like to express our gratitude to Vail Resorts EpicPromise, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Gabe Hogan, and our volunteers and senior buddies. Thank you also to the Adventure Ridge staff for making it a special evening for the junior buddies.

Buddy Mentors is directed by Bright Future Foundation, a non-profit empowering families and individuals affected by violence in our community with prevention and intervention programs. Based on the national Big Brothers/Big Sisters model of mentorship, Buddy Mentors inspires and fosters youth through consistent and trusting relationships. Junior buddies, children who can benefit from positive role models, are paired with caring, adult volunteers known as senior buddies.

If you know a child in Eagle County who can benefit from the Buddy Mentors Program, or if you would like to learn more about becoming a mentor, please contact Bright Future’s Janet Casson at 970-763-7212. Or visit http://www.mybrightfuture.org.

Sheri Mintz

Executive director, Bright Future Foundation