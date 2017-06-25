Vail Daily letter: Tap the brakes on Stephens Park | VailDaily.com

Fences, surveillance cameras, enforcement officers, DNA analysis — how about you just have a yellow bag (in addition to the green ones) that says, "We support Stephens Park"? When you go to the park, take one of each. You pick up after your dog and use the yellow bag to grab one for the slacker owners.

Let's replace martial law with civic pride. Don't let them take this little jewel from us and turn it into just another revenue-generating athletic field. (Or is that the real reason for this sudden uproar?)

Peter Casey

Avon