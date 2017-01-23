Vail businesses: Get ready for season’s second half | VailDaily.com

With Martin Luther King weekend now behind us, I want to take a moment to reflect on the first half of the winter and look forward to the remainder of the 2017 season.

After a slow, warm and dry start to the season, the snow and cold arrived in abundance in December and January and the skiing and riding in Eagle County has been fantastic for our guests.

We as the business community all worked very hard over the holidays and the first half of the season to make sure that we are delivering on our promise to provide a world-class experience to our guests who are playing in and enjoying the recreational environment in the Vail Valley. It feels good to turn the page on another successful holiday season.

World-class experience

We continue to draw our clientele from all corners of the globe and they expect the top level of service for which we are known, and we cannot let them down.

This is a good time to ask ourselves if we have delivered on our commitments to create world-class guest experiences. Before you know it, we will be rolling into one of our strongest weekends of the entire year for business, President’s Weekend, and then its right onto March and the arrival of the U.S. Open Snowboard Championships.

This is the perfect time to check in and make sure we are delivering on our commitment of providing world-renowned service.

Is your business delivering the type of guest service that the world expects from Vail and Beaver Creek and the type of service that builds returning guests?

As we enter the second half of the 2017 season it is time for us to all make sure that we are still grand opening sharp, our best foot is forward and our staff is well trained, engaged and committed.

A lot of great and exciting events, including Talons Challenge, Pink Vail, Vail Film Festival and Spring Back, are on the calendar in the next few months, and the business community needs to make sure we are ready to meet our service commitments over the second half of the season.

Are you and your staff positioned and prepared to elevate the Vail Valley experience that will continue to keep Vail and Beaver Creek at the forefront of the luxury ski industry?

Rally the team

Take a look around your business, restaurant or establishment. Are windows clean and sharp, displays crisp, staff looking sharp and warmly greeting guests? Are your teams working hard and striving to give our guests the quality of service and experiences that they are anticipating as they travel to our valley for their vacations? Will you and your staff make sure the second half of the season continues to meet or exceed our guest’s expectations? Can we, as the business community, rally our teams to close out on what is becoming a year to remember?

Scott Speedy is the regional director for Vail Resorts Retail in Vail and Beaver Creek. He is a board member of the Vail Chamber and Business Association.