Vail Daily column: Be careful whom you call ‘fake’ | VailDaily.com

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this column at http://www.vaildaily.com.

"MSNBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and the rest of 'em are all fake news!"

Oh please, not this trendy nonsense again.

"Damn straight. I don't believe anything any of the mainstream media say cuz' all they want to do is make President Trump look bad."

I'm pretty sure Twitter proves he doesn't need any help along those lines.

"You're just jealous because your side lost. Face it, you can't stand losing."

I don't have a "side," as you call it. Trump won fair and square, and nobody else is president except him, no matter how strongly people try to deny it.

"Yeah, you're just kissing up because you think I'll let my guard down and actually believe you're on my side."

Again, I don't take sides. Listen, I'm going to show you a few quotes from a major news outlet, and I want you to guess which one, okay?

"Sure, smart guy, give it your best shot."

• President Donald Trump said Saturday the U.S. would contribute $50 million to a new World Bank fund conceived by his daughter that aims to help women entrepreneurs access capital and other support.

"The fact that they said 'his daughter' instead of her actual name shows a complete lack of respect. My guess is MSNBC."

• The president has been criticized for crude remarks he's made about women over the years, including a recent tweet focusing on a television news host's appearance. Trump's senior staff is dominated by men, despite the considerable influence of Ivanka Trump, who serves as a senior White House adviser.

"For sure that's CNN. They'll take any opportunity they can to make up stuff from Trump's past."

• Ivanka Trump has faced sustained criticism from opponents of her father who'd hoped she would be able to push him to adopt more moderate policies. Many have labeled her "complicit" in his agenda.

"Complicit my backside. This was probably ABC. They'll never stop trying to make her look like some sort of evil co-conspirator alongside her father."

• Trump also took the opportunity to praise Ivanka Trump, who at one point Saturday was spotted sitting in her father's seat at an official G-20 event.

"Wow, what an evil thing to do at a conference of world leaders. She is an official member of his administration, and even German Chancellor Angela Merkel said taking his seat was normal protocol. I'm sure CBS is just trying to make something out of nothing."

Well, you certainly know your media.

"So I guessed them all correctly?"

Not exactly. Try one more.

• Ivanka Trump has experience as a female entrepreneur herself. In addition to a career in real estate, she created a successful apparel and accessory business. She took a formal leave of absence from her eponymous brand in January but kept her ownership stake and moved the assets into a trust.

"That's nice, respectful and factual, probably from Fox if I had to guess."

Interesting, because every single quote is from Fox except —

"No way! Fox wouldn't talk about our president like that."

But the last one was from CNN.

(Crickets.)

"I hate you."

You're welcome.

Richard Carnes, of Edwards, writes weekly. He can be reached at poor@vail.net.