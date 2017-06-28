Vail Daily column: Learn more about benefits of rainwater collection | VailDaily.com

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this column at http://www.vaildaily.com.

The Eagle Valley is a headwaters community — the Eagle River feeds into the over-allocated Colorado River, which, in turn, provides water for seven states and 30 million people annually. Water that flows out of sprinklers and hoses is the same potable water that flows out of our kitchen sinks and shower heads. Outdoor water use in Colorado accounts for almost half of residential water use and is more consumptive than indoor use, making each drop of water we use outside especially precious.

In August 2016, Colorado House Bill 16-1005 became law, legalizing the use of rain barrels for homeowners in our state. Each household is allowed to collect up to 110 gallons each, or approximately two rain barrels. These barrels capture water from downspouts and are only intended for watering outdoor lawns, gardens and plants — not for potable or indoor use. An estimated 1,200 gallons of water per year can be saved annually by watering your lawn and plants with rain barrel water.

Not only do rain barrels conserve water and make us more aware of the natural rain cycles, they also help keep pollutants out of our rivers and streams. Often after a big rainstorm, overflow rain from our gutters travels down our streets and sidewalks, picking up motor oil, dog waste and other pollutants before entering our rivers untreated via our storm drains. By redirecting this water to your lawn, plants and garden, the earth is able to naturally filter this water before it makes its way back into our waterways.

While rainwater collection can help homeowners become conservation stewards, it took several years for the legislation to pass. It may seem strange to East Coasters that rainwater collection from rooftops is regulated, but Coloradans know every drop in our overstressed western river system counts. Our water use is controlled by the prior appropriation doctrine, also known as "first in time, first in right." Senior and junior water rights holders rely on runoff from snowmelt and rainfall to sustain their beneficial uses.

Some farmers and ranchers with junior rights don't get water other than rainfall in drier years. Opponents of the bill worried rain water captured "out of priority" would mean less water for those with legal rights to that water A provision was added to the 2016 bill mandating that the state engineer would monitor rain barrels' effect on water levels closely and have the power to curtail rain barrel use if harm to water rights is shown.

Want to incorporate a rain barrel in your home? Here are some tips and regulations:

• Barrels must have a sealable lid to prevent against breeding mosquitoes.

• Each single-family, or multi-family residence with up to four units, can collect a maximum of two 55-gallon barrels.

• Prop your rain barrel up on cinder blocks or steps to allow space for a watering can underneath the spigot and to allow gravity to help your water pressure.

• Barrels should be rinsed out, dried and stored in garages or basements or upside down in the winter with the spigot open.

• To prevent against algae and other contaminant build up, use your collected rainwater regularly.

The Eagle River Watershed Council is partnering with the Colorado State University Extension Office of Eagle County to offer rain barrel workshops. Visit http://www.erwc.org for more information.

Lizzie Schoder is the education and outreach coordinator for the Eagle River Watershed Council. The Watershed Council has a mission to advocate for the health and conservation of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education and projects. Please contact the Watershed Council at 970-827-5406 or visit http://www.erwc.org.