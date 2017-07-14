Vail Daily column: There’s more online | VailDaily.com

A printed newspaper is a wondrous thing. It's infinitely portable, its pages sustaining their text beyond the tentacles of cellphone towers and past the invisible walls of Wi-Fi. You don't have to fear it being dropped or squashed or running out of battery, and when you're done reading it, it can be fashioned into a fire starter, puppy house-training aid or even a quasi-fashionable hat.

But for all of its virtues, a printed newspaper has one character flaw — a finite amount of space. The New York Times' famous slogan "all the news that's fit to print" can sometimes get boiled down to "all the news that fits." Every day, we're inundated with all kinds of information about all kinds of things going on in the community, and we do our best to collect it, distill it and pack as much as we can into the pages we have.

Beyond that, we turn to the Vail Daily's website, http://www.vaildaily.com. In the early days of digital media, a newspaper's website wasn't much more than a collection of regurgitated articles from its print edition. Now, with the ever-evolving array of storytelling tools available to our reporters, we're able to offer a huge amount of unique content online.

Dive deeper into various topics through extended versions of articles, or follow embedded hyperlinks to related stories and source documents to see how a piece was researched. Browse through regional content from our sister publications, subscribe to the Vail Daily's newsletter to receive an email blast with the week's top headlines, or peruse the online calendar to see what's going on around town.

Flip through electronic editions of the Vail Daily, Vail Daily Weekly and a slew of associated magazines. Visit our video page, http://www.vaildaily.com/video, to watch past episodes and see what's trending from our three video programs — Vail Today, On the Hill and Off the Hill — or check out This Week in Photos, an expanded collection of images taken throughout the week.

If you're a stalwart reader of the Vail Daily in print, a firm believer in earning your daily news through page turning and ink-smudged fingers, then I encourage you to check out the newspaper's website and see what you might be missing. If you're a regular visitor to http://www.vaildaily.com, then let us know what types of digital storytelling you find most engaging and where our online content may be lacking.

As always, I welcome your input. Shoot me an email, or write a letter to the editor if you want to share your thoughts with the community.

Krista Driscoll is the editor of the Vail Daily. You can reach her at kdriscoll@vaildaily.com.