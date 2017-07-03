Vail Daily letter: Climate change denial has disastrous impact | VailDaily.com

In response to Steve Mufson's article in the Washington Post, "Rick Perry just denied that humans are the main cause of climate change" (Monday, June 19), the Environmental Protection Agency budget will be cut by a third this year, and this will hinder the research that can be carried out to prove the facts that Rick Perry stated to be false and misinformed.

This misleading information can be disastrous for places such as Crested Butte, Aspen and Vail that depend on snowfall for their economies, and because of climate change, the snowfall has been undependable for tourism to be successful. As a born and bread native of Crested Butte, these types of unfounded claims can be catastrophic for a sustainable economy. However, we the people can let our senators know that we do not support these blatant attacks on our environment.

Morgan Osterling

Crested Butte