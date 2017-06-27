Vail Daily letter: Come one, come all to Eagle-Vail | VailDaily.com

See it for yourself! Allow time this Fourth of July to stop by Eagle-Vail's Green Mile for all of the events planned by our commissioners in celebration of Eagle County's spectacular (first of its kind) Ragweed Relief Station. While focused primarily on providing long-needed, readily accessible, state-of-the-art restroom facilities for pot shoppers, the station also boasts shaded sitting areas, tables and other amenities to accommodate anyone who needs to relax a spell and lighten their load.

Cannabis shoppers will particularly enjoy socializing with other connoisseurs beneath the station's beautifully carved wood welcome sign that reads "Eagle County Cares About Your Happiness, Hygiene and Health." And all of this conveniently located within sprinting distance of all the marijuana shops.

Stop! Stop! Enough! All of the above is fake news provided to me anonymously by a very disgruntled deep state county leaker who revealed the "fondest wishes" of our pot license-frenzied commissioners determined to stop at nothing to see that every last millimeter of Eagle-Vail's business strip turns green, keeping the county's coffers gold.

Aggie Chastain

Eagle-Vail