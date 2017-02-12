 Vail Daily letter: Don’t ski in wildlife corridor | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily letter: Don’t ski in wildlife corridor

Please stop skiing down into Minturn unless you are coming down the Minturn Mile. The hillside between I-70 and Two Elk drainage is considered a wildlife corridor. Because of the winter’s significant snowfall, numerous ski tracks are visible on the hillside. Stop! Please find another place to ski! Several residents have expressed concern because we are not seeing the customary elk herds that were so prevalent.

Liz Campbell