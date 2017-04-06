Vail Daily letter: Eagle-Vail soap opera continues | VailDaily.com

Why is Eagle-Vail's board delaying or possibly stopping the re-vamp of the tennis, pickle-ball, and multi-use courts? I understand the board approved this project and the funding last summer. Eagle-Vail is a "family community" and has always been known for its amenities. I have lived in Eagle-Vail since 1998. My family does not often use the golf, swim, parks, tennis, or many of the other wonderful facilities or services that are offered in this neighborhood. But my neighbors do, and our property and re-sale values depend on all these "niceties" to be enjoyed by all. Our property taxes pay for these recreational features to be maintained. These courts and the adjacent building have been neglected for years and frankly are dangerous and a disgrace. I thought this was scheduled to be taken care of. What is the problem? Why the delay? To the board I say you have a fiduciary responsibility to get 'er done!

Kent Pettit