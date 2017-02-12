Vail Daily letter: Get over it, Democrats | VailDaily.com

I read with sadness the Tuesday commentary on Page A6 (“Promise keeping a risky gamble,” Richard Carnes). It exemplifies the total misreading by the Democratic Party of the mood of the country in this past election. Since then, they have worsened their problem by further shifting to the left and their extreme obstructionism. The election is finished — get over it. For better or worse, the country has decided on a different direction. Remember, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result! The country will now move forward, with or without the left. The Democratic Party is on the verge of destroying itself, or at best, becoming irrelevant.

Morton M. Mower

Beaver Creek