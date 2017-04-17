Vail Daily letter: Gore Creek’s woes | VailDaily.com

Gore Creek's woes

I've owned property in West Vail since 1994. My home is on Gore Creek. For about the last 18 to 20 months I noticed a lot of articles about Gore Creek's diminishing bug life; there was an article about this in just the last few days in your paper. I enjoyed it. I also saw a "Save Our Creek-type" video organizers showed at the amphitheater at the World Fly Fishing Championships last September. I enjoyed that, too. The reason I write is I'm confused about the shift in the cause of the Creek's problem.

In your paper, from 1994 to approximately 2010 the cause was the gradual silting in of Black Creek along I-70 and the inexorable movement of sand eventually into Gore Creek and farther and farther downstream. This was stated again and again in the Vail Daily. The sand's effect was the same, diminishment of bug-life by suffocation, of sorts. But for the last two years I've never heard that cause mentioned in your paper or in video, in favor of a new set of reasons: mowing to the creek's edge, fertilizers, pesticides, lack of filtering riparian bushes at the creek's edge, etc.

My question is sincere: How can we take up all the new causes of the last two years without acknowledging the gradual alluvial fan of sand coming down Black Creek and now making its way through the city limits in Gore Creek's main channel? If we are not vocal about the "lost" cause of the Gore's gradual dying, could we be ignoring the most important cause?

Black Gore Creek is already lost to sand. All you have to do is take a walk along its banks and you almost never spook trout as you walk. That, in my opinion, is way more deadly than the more recent list of causes, though I certainly see how the creek's issues can have secondary causalities. Have the sincere voices in the valley trying to save the Gore never heard of the reason I'm recounting? Do they believe the sand isn't an issue, in favor of the new list of issues killing the Gore? I'm trying to hold the Vail Daily's feet to the fire, I guess; why doesn't your paper critique their narrative in light of older narratives? Maybe, they both are true and the real issue is defining what is the most significant and where our energies are best placed.

Respectfully,

Tom Sorensen