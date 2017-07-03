Vail Daily letter: How can we move health care forward? | VailDaily.com

How about everyone taking a step back from the health insurance wars at this critical time and think about how we can move past this impasse?

What would be wrong with creating a bipartisan panel tasked with taking a deep dive into what works and doesn't about Obamacare, Medicare, Medicaid and the health insurance systems across the globe? Call witnesses from all interested parties: citizens, government entities, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, the American Nurses Association, etc.

Surely as Americans, not Republicans or Democrats, we can come up with something that we can be proud of, something that displays our kindness and compassion, something that will cover all Americans. We would have to leave our ideologies at the door and act like patriots. Is that too much to ask?

Carole Onderdonk

Eagle