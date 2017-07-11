Vail Daily letter: Lasting consequences of drinking and driving | VailDaily.com

Dear local readers: I am here to tell you my story about drinking and driving in Colorado. I returned to Colorado a few years ago because I missed this beautiful place. I particularly love the summer, which I have now lost due to my actions.

I made the mistake of drinking and driving this past September. I received a felony due to me hitting another driver. The victim spun out of control and got a broken nose, and I rolled my car five times. She suffers from anxiety to drive and had to put her life on hold because of my actions.

Was I at fault? Absolutely. If any further harm would have happened to her, I don't know how I would have dealt with it. I have thought about that day every day since the accident. I have probably added 10 years to my life over the past nine months from the stress of going through the court system and feeling so terrible for my actions.

My recent sentencing got me a felony with some jail time, house arrest for the summer and three years of probation, along with 120 hours of community service, alcohol classes, evaluations and urine tests. Now my life will be on hold for four years and I will have spent thousands of dollars.

If you have any will to live, be a good person, and/or have any compassion for anyone else, don't drink and drive. Hurting yourself is your own decision, but dealing with the fact that you hurt an innocent person may be the worst feeling you could have to endure. Be a good person.

Rachel Shewack

Leadville