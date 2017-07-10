Vail Daily letter: Locals donate bikes to Tanzania | VailDaily.com

Thank you to a group of generous locals for donating bikes and time to the Bicycles for Humanity Colorado goal to send used mountain bikes to Tanzania, Kenya and Namibia. Each year, Bicycles for Humanity Colorado strives to send three to four shipping containers of 400 bikes each to these African nations to aid those in need of simple, reliable transportation.

Thanks to Kent Rose of the Eagle Masonic Lodge, Diane Argo, Greg Jeung, Donna Riley, Cher Vincent, Heather Reidmo, Kari Porter, Rachel Babbitt-Schlepp, Genevieve Joelle Villamizar, Jim and Cate Love and the City of Glenwood Springs for donating used bikes, publicity and helping arrange transportation to Boulder.

The Bicycles for Humanity director and board were thrilled to receive the donation, the first non-Front Range metro area bikes donated. We hope to gather another batch of used bikes from the Roaring Fork and Eagle valleys this October for the late-fall shipment.

If you have an adult-sized mountain bike that is not being used or you are thinking about upgrading, please consider donating to this worthy cause, and thanks for encouraging others you know to contribute. All bike and cash donations (for covering the shipping container cost) are tax deductible.

To learn more, go to the Bicycles for Humanity Colorado website or Facebook page, where you can let them know you'd like to donate your bike and are located in the Roaring Fork or Eagle valley. Local announcements will also be made in October in this paper.

Ellie Caryl and Andrew McGregor

Glenwood Springs