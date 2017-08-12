Vail Daily letter: Pot calling kettle black in county Dems letter | VailDaily.com

I must respond to the letter from the Eagle County Democratic Party in the Thursday, Aug. 10, issue of the Vail Daily ("Gardner's health care vote dismaying").

Referring to the GOP's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Eagle County Democratic Party writes, "Reform will not happen by engaging in a politically craven process."

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

The payoffs, dubious promises and contortions of the national Democratic Party in passing Obamacare on a purely party-line basis is the ultimate example of "a politically craven process" that one could possibly imagine.

And health care in Colorado and the rest of the country is the worse for it.

Gerald Katz

Recommended Stories For You

Edwards