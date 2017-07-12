Vail Daily letter: Preserving Hardscrabble Ranch | VailDaily.com

I have been lucky enough to call the Vail Valley my home for 25 years. Like most transplants, the world-class skiing is what drew me here, but the summer beauty and the heart of this community are what solidified my roots. I am grateful for the extensive access to our natural environment, which allows me to enjoy my backyard with family and friends. And I am committed to doing my part to protect and preserve what we love most about where we live.

Hardscrabble Ranch, on Brush Creek in Eagle, is one of the most beautiful places in our valley. It is truly quintessential Colorado! Two-and-a-half miles of pristine, trout-filled Brush Creek runs right through the 1,540 acres. It is an essential habitat for dozens of species of wildlife that are integral to our ecosystem.

Although Hardscrabble Ranch will remain a working ranch, public access for fishing, hiking and biking will be prioritized. While preserving our ranching heritage, the acquisition of this property also benefits everyone in the Valley for generations to come.

The community support for the preservation of this land is evident in the compelling list of donors and supporters including Eagle County Open Space, Board of County Commissioners, town of Eagle, The Conservation Fund, Bureau of Land Management, Eagle County Historical Society, Hardscrabble Trails Coalition, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Eagle River Wildlife Commission, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Eagle Valley Land Trust.

The most notable, of late, is the $3.1 million grant from Great Outdoors Colorado. While the majority of the funds have been secured, private donations are essential to the overall success of this project. When it counts, this community always steps up to do the right thing for our valley, our heritage. Please consider being a part of this legacy by donating at http://www.evlt.org/ourvalley.

Thank you.

Christina Lautenberg

Eagle Valley Land Trust board member