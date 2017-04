Vail Daily letter: Russian connection? | VailDaily.com

According to The New York Times, while acting in her capacity of secretary of state, Hillary Clinton approved the sale of 20 percent of U.S. uranium assets to the Russians (Uranium One). At the same time, the Clinton Foundation received in excess of $31 million in "donations" from sources related to Uranium One, while Bill Clinton received $500,000 from a Russian bank promoting Uranium One's stock for a speech he gave in Moscow. So who really has the Russian connection?

Butch Mazzuca