Vail Daily letter: Selling your privacy | VailDaily.com

Your Social Security number, browsing history, shopping history, medical information, and location are a sampling of information your internet service provider can now sell without your approval.

Thank a Republican for selling your privacy to the highest bidder. In both the House and Senate this vote was along party lines. Specifically thank Sen. Cory Gardner and Rep. Scott Tipton. According to followthemoney.org Gardner received more then $95,000 and Tipton received more than $23,000 from the telecom industry. This includes companies such as Comcast, Verizon and AT&T.

These stellar public servants have given internet service providers the opportunity to make money off people two ways: subscribers have to pay for internet service, then the service provider is allowed to sell any and all subscribers' browsing information.

Maybe some Republican can concoct a cockamamie story about how this is actually beneficial to you. I can't wait to read it.

Claire Noble