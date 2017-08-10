Vail Daily letter: Spring Creek Village a community effort | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily letter: Spring Creek Village a community effort
August 10, 2017
When the Gypsum Town Council approved the Spring Creek Village development proposal Tuesday night, July 25, it was the culmination of a community effort to help make Eagle County a better place to live.
A number of people and organizations that participated in the public process need to be recognized and thanked for their involvement:
• The Gypsum Town Council and Planning Commission, for making thorough and measured decisions,
• The town staff for the countless hours it took to review the proposal,
• The Vail Valley Partnership, Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army, United Companies, Alpine Bank and several other members of the business community.
• Residents of the Gypsum community and others who spoke in favor of, or wrote letters of support for, the proposal
Recommended Stories For You
• And the neighbors in Stratton Flats for providing comments and direction that helped create a better development proposal.
We will continue to be sensitive and responsive to the needs of the neighborhood and the community, too, as we work to provide homes for people who want to live in and enjoy Eagle County and call it home.
Thank you all!
Sincerely,
Gerry Flynn, Polar Star Development
Jeff Spanel, Inter-Mountain Engineering
Tambi Katieb, Land Planning Collaborative
Cliff Thompson, IKS Consulting
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
- Vail Daily editorial: We can disagree, but as neighbors, not enemies
- Vail Daily letter: Minturn critic’s Dowd Junction objections off the mark
- Vail Daily guest column: The third Carnes kid is leaving the nest this week
- Vail Daily letter: Our country needs a less-complex federal tax code
- Vail Daily letter: Eagle-Vail can’t afford the cost of trail extension
Trending Sitewide
- Bungled Vail Valley crime spree concludes with fourth person headed to jail
- New dam construction to close Sylvan Lake State Park facilities near Eagle
- UPDATE: Authorities ID missing woman found dead near North Maroon Peak
- Motorcyclist in in fatal Eagle crash was headed wrong direction on I-70
- More winter options at Eagle County’s airport