Vail Daily letter: Spring Creek Village a community effort | VailDaily.com

When the Gypsum Town Council approved the Spring Creek Village development proposal Tuesday night, July 25, it was the culmination of a community effort to help make Eagle County a better place to live.

A number of people and organizations that participated in the public process need to be recognized and thanked for their involvement:

• The Gypsum Town Council and Planning Commission, for making thorough and measured decisions,

• The town staff for the countless hours it took to review the proposal,

• The Vail Valley Partnership, Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army, United Companies, Alpine Bank and several other members of the business community.

• Residents of the Gypsum community and others who spoke in favor of, or wrote letters of support for, the proposal

• And the neighbors in Stratton Flats for providing comments and direction that helped create a better development proposal.

We will continue to be sensitive and responsive to the needs of the neighborhood and the community, too, as we work to provide homes for people who want to live in and enjoy Eagle County and call it home.

Thank you all!

Sincerely,

Gerry Flynn, Polar Star Development

Jeff Spanel, Inter-Mountain Engineering

Tambi Katieb, Land Planning Collaborative

Cliff Thompson, IKS Consulting