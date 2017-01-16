Vail Daily letter: Thanks to Vail Resorts | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily letter: Thanks to Vail Resorts
January 16, 2017
Last Thursday, the Beaver Creek Resort was fortunate enough to make someone’s dream come true. A 17-year-old lady with a terminal disease requested one wish through the Make a Wish Foundation: to see mountains up close. She was expecting a short ride up the Centennial gondola with her family. What she got was a big surprise. After she arrived at Spruce Saddle, she was placed in an adaptive monoski and treated to the thrill of a life – a run down the mountain, with the assistance of an adaptive ski instructor and the supervision of Beaver Creek Ski School Ambassadors. Meanwhile, her family traveled to the bottom of the mountain to watch their daughter experience skiing for the first time. It was quite a morning.
Let’s all send a big “atta boy” to Vail Resorts, the Beaver Creek Guest Services Department, Ski & Snowboard School, Lift Department and all the others who I’ve failed to mention. Big wishes can come true.
Allen Smith
Vail
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Skier found dead at Breckenridge Ski Resort Friday, Jan. 13
- Slackliner Mickey Wilson, in his owns words, reflects on Arapahoe Basin Ski Area rescue
- Man escapes avalanche with a broken leg
- Vail Valley couple married in hospital after man suffers serious injury
- Mitch from Vail: ‘Virginia transplant’ is Vail’s newest YouTube star