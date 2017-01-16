Vail Daily letter: Thanks to Vail Resorts | VailDaily.com

Last Thursday, the Beaver Creek Resort was fortunate enough to make someone’s dream come true. A 17-year-old lady with a terminal disease requested one wish through the Make a Wish Foundation: to see mountains up close. She was expecting a short ride up the Centennial gondola with her family. What she got was a big surprise. After she arrived at Spruce Saddle, she was placed in an adaptive monoski and treated to the thrill of a life – a run down the mountain, with the assistance of an adaptive ski instructor and the supervision of Beaver Creek Ski School Ambassadors. Meanwhile, her family traveled to the bottom of the mountain to watch their daughter experience skiing for the first time. It was quite a morning.

Let’s all send a big “atta boy” to Vail Resorts, the Beaver Creek Guest Services Department, Ski & Snowboard School, Lift Department and all the others who I’ve failed to mention. Big wishes can come true.

Allen Smith

Vail