Vail Daily letter: Vulgar language in the paper | VailDaily.com

It is disturbing that the Vail Daily allows columnists to use such vulgar language as "teabagger" in print. This is a derogatory slang of the Tea Party movement fashioned by democrats to defame members of the Tea Party. I am quite certain both columnists who have used that term know full well what it means.

It is interesting to see both columnists' use of vulgar language, all while perched high upon their ivory towers. It is time the editors of the Vail Daily did a Google search on the term and exerted some decency in our local paper.

John Joyce

Vail