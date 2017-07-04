Vail Daily letter: Why not leave religion out of it? | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily letter: Why not leave religion out of it?
July 4, 2017
I had to laugh at the exchange between Jack Van Ens and Stephen Willing. Why don't you guys just discuss politics and leave religion out of it? You can attempt to "prove" anything you want with the Christian Bible. What we're interested in is not how many of which sect voted for whom, but ethics, humanity and how the policies of this United States affect its citizens and the Earth. Who cares what religion you are?
Katherine Delanoy
Eagle
