Vail Resorts vice presidents: Vote ‘yes’ on Eagle County’s 1A question for mental health

As the largest employer in Eagle County operating two world-class ski mountains, we urge voters to deliver much-needed, world-class mental illness and substance-abuse services to our community by voting "yes" on Ballot Issue 1A.

From our youth to our adult peers, mental health and substance abuse have become increasingly serious issues in many resort communities, including Eagle County, yet there are limited facilities to address them.

Having access to programs and facilities for mental health is as important as any other health-related matter. Without them, you either have to go elsewhere or simply avoid dealing with them. Right now, the nearest facility-based mental-health beds are two hours away in Grand Junction and Denver.

Fortunately, there is a good and innovative opportunity for Eagle County and its residents and businesses to step up and do the right thing. For Vail Resorts, the health of our communities and the well being of our friends and neighbors are critical. Ballot Issue 1A is a solution to the staggering statistics Eagle County is grappling with, and we urge you to join us in taking action to create sustainable change benefiting kids and elders for years to come.

Sincerely,

Doug Lovell

Vice president and chief operating officer, Vail Mountain

Beth Howard

Vice president and chief operating officer, Beaver Creek Resort