Breaking: Brush fire reported along Interstate 70 in Avon | VailDaily.com

Breaking: Brush fire reported along Interstate 70 in Avon
June 28, 2017
A brush fire was reported at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, via Eagle County Alerts on the south side of Interstate 70 eastbound at mile marker 165 near Avon. Officials say to expect traffic delays and use caution in the area.
