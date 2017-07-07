BREAKING: Crews responding to wildfire on Bald Mountain near Breckenridge | VailDaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Authorities have set up a check point on Baldy road at the Fuller Placer intersection near reports of a small wildland fire last said to cover roughly 25×25 square feet.

A pre-evacuation notice has been sent out for Bald Mountain neighborhoods.

There have been several reports of unattended campfire in the Breckenridge area this morning although officials are not ready to speculate on the cause of this fire.

A small plume of smoke was visible from further down the road but we can't get any closer at this time. Residents are being allowed through the checkpoint and a pre-evacuation notice is being initiated in the area.

Cloud cover is strong so far in the area.