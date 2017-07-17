Breaking: Gas leak on Chambers Avenue near Sheriff’s Office in Eagle | VailDaily.com

UPDATE: 2:48 p.m. Clarification of gas leak evacuations: Firefighters are contacting units that need to be evacuated disregard last message.

An Eagle County Alert issued at 2:34 p.m. Monday, July 17, stated that there is a gas leak at 1115 Chambers Ave. All buildings West of Chambers Court should evacuate. Officials advise if you cannot evacuate to shelter in place.