Breaking: Gas leak on Chambers Avenue near Sheriff’s Office in Eagle | VailDaily.com

Breaking: Gas leak on Chambers Avenue near Sheriff’s Office in Eagle
July 17, 2017
UPDATE: 2:48 p.m. Clarification of gas leak evacuations: Firefighters are contacting units that need to be evacuated disregard last message.
An Eagle County Alert issued at 2:34 p.m. Monday, July 17, stated that there is a gas leak at 1115 Chambers Ave. All buildings West of Chambers Court should evacuate. Officials advise if you cannot evacuate to shelter in place.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Main Carousel
- Middaugh, Middaugh win Xterra off-road triathlon events at Beaver Creek
- Breaking: Gas leak on Chambers Avenue near Sheriff’s Office in Eagle
- Breaking: Eastbound Interstate 70 down to one lane near Wolcott
- Gutzler fire grows to 850 acres, updates available via Twitter
- 2018 GoPro Mountain Games Official Program
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Daily letter: Anti-Trump sign inappropriate for Fourth of July parade
- Preeminent Vail photographer Jack Affleck makes a career change
- Town of Vail looks long term at rent-by-owner short-term rental rules
- Middaugh, Middaugh win Xterra off-road triathlon events at Beaver Creek
- Local law enforcement, feds step up efforts, funding to fight opioid abuse