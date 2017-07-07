Fireworks could have caused brush fire in Edwards on Thursday (videos) | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — On Thursday, July 6, at approximately 10:50 p.m., several local public safety agencies responded to a wildland grass fire at 32530 U.S. Highway 6 in Edwards, according to a statement issued Friday by the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

Several residents in the Eagle River Village mobile-home park area reported seeing a group of teenagers in the area lighting off fireworks just prior to the fire igniting, according to the Sheriff's Office. The wildland fire grew to be approximately a half-acre in size before fire crews were able to put it out. This fire was near a residential area, but it did not damage any structures.

This incident is currently under investigation. The suspects in this incident could face potential arson or reckless endangerment charges and could be ordered to pay for all fire suppression expenses.

Due to the combination of unusually high temperatures and dry, windy conditions there is an increased risk for wildfires throughout Colorado. As a result, Eagle County implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions on Thursday, July 6.