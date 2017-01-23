Area brokers open new office | VailDaily.com

EDWARDS — Nearly 10 years have passed since Susan Rollins and Bob New worked together in real estate. Rollins is now partnering with New, opening a United Country Real Estate office in the Vail Valley.

Their office, called United Country Real Estate | Colorado Mountain Properties, is on Main Street in Riverwalk, next to National Velvet Dry Cleaning. They specialize in ski properties, golf properties, luxury homes, mountain homes, hunting, fishing and equestrian properties and ranches in Eagle and surrounding counties.

Adding experience

Rollins is a veteran real estate professional with more than 30 years of experience. She was previously the owner/broker of Altima Group, Inc. Her specialty is high-end ski homes and condominiums.

“Bob and I started working together back in 1991 and eventually went separate ways and ran our own successful businesses,” said Rollins. “When Bob approached me about joining forces and showed me the unique marketing United Country offers, I thought it would be a great fit for this area.”

New has more than 25 years of real estate experience. He has served as the owner/broker for United Country | Colorado Mountain Properties for the past five years in Eagle.

“I originally joined United Country because of their unique specialty marketing tools for the lifestyle properties that surround us in Vail and the neighboring mountain communities. This area is known and enjoyed for skiing, golf, fishing, hunting, rafting and horseback riding,” said New.

More information

The United Country | Colorado Mountain Properties team can be reached at 970-926-7777 or by email at info@UCVail.com.