Engel & Volkers welcomes new brokers | VailDaily.com

VAIL ‚ Engel & Volkers, an international real estate firm located in Vail Village and Edwards, recently welcomed two new brokers to its Vail office. Spencer Crick and Carrie Dill joined the firm to access the Engel & Volkers global network of more than 750 offices in 35 countries with more than 8,000 agents.

“We are so pleased to have Spencer and Carrie as part of our growing family of the Valley’s best brokers,” Josh Lautenberg, co-owner of Engel & Volkers in Vail and Edwards, said. Dill and Crick are currently working out of the Vail office.

Engel & Volkers Vail is located across from the Vail Village parking structure. For more information or to ask questions, call 970-477-5300.