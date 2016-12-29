Golden Peak Penthouse #R5, 458 Vail Village Drive, Vail | VailDaily.com

Sponsored Content

$8,995,000 – 3,532 square feet – 4 bedrooms – 4 full bathrooms; 1 half bathroom

Only six penthouses were built on top of this Golden Peak building, and this residence has one of the largest, most private and quiet terraces in Vail. It’s a ski-in, ski-out location, and just a short stroll into the heart of Vail Village. Owners can enjoy two parking spaces in a garage, and in addition to the ideal resort location, the residence includes a Passport Club membership, as well as secure and care-free property management.

The two-level floor plan has two master suites with fireplaces, and the spacious deck highlights ski mountain views. One of the two master bedrooms is on the entry level, with access to the secluded terrace, complete with an over-sized hot tub with ski slope and sunset views. Finishes in the penthouse condo include wood paneling, as well as hand-painted and imported tile.

The building is located on the bus line, with nearby attractions that include The Children’s Center, Betty Ford Gardens, and Ford Amphitheater for Bravo and Dance Festivals. Restaurants and shopping in Vail Village can be accessed on the bus or on foot, but stay put for the special events and firework displays that are hosted on the slopes of Golden Peak throughout the year.

