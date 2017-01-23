New broker joins team of Ron Byrne & Associates in Vail | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Ron Byrne & Associates recently welcomed Jeff Morgan to its sales team.

Morgan started his sales career in the health and fitness industry, handling domestic commercial sales and developing multiple health and performance programs. It was his love of nutrition and wellness that brought Morgan to Vail, where he most recently held the position of executive director at Vail Vitality Center.

With his experience in sales, consulting and marketing it only seemed natural to utilize his skill set in the buying, selling and management of real estate. Morgan has successfully managed a portfolio of rental units, and is an active community leader and advocate for the growth of Vail, Beaver Creek and Eagle County.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Jeff when he was at the Vail Vitality Center,” Owner and Managing Broker Ron Byrne said. “I watched multiple programs flourish under his guidance and I look forward to working with such a talented individual.”

“Making memorable experiences last is what my family and I do everyday living in this beautiful mountain community,” Morgan said. “I am eager to use my expertise in customer service and knowledge of the market to help you find your dream home, so you can build your own memories in our wonderful valley.”