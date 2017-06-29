Vail Ask a Realtor column: Why isn’t my small-potatoes budget attractive? | VailDaily.com

Dear Joan: I have called several Realtors in this valley, and I am not sure what I am doing wrong, but they seem to have very little time to help me. I know it is a busy time in the summer for Realtors, with people buying and selling homes before school starts again, but a lender prequalified me, and I am ready to buy.

I presume the problem is that I am in one of the lowest price brackets for housing in Eagle County. However, I have friends, co-workers and family in this valley, and if I can find a good Realtor to help me, then I believe I can get that Realtor a lot of business from people I know.

Do you have any clues on how I can convince a Realtor that although my purchase may be "small potatoes" to them, they could end up with a lot of "small potatoes" deals that could bring them millions in sales? Any suggestions on what I should say?

Important Potatoes

Dear Important Potatoes: You do not have to say anything differently or try to convince anyone — you need to keep looking for the right Realtor.

You will never change an agent who thinks they are too busy for a small transaction, and unfortunately, there are a few agents in every area who feel that way. What you are looking for is someone who cares about helping his or her clients, no matter the price of the sale or purchase.

As a Realtor on a team where more than 90 percent of our business comes from referrals, client relationships are our No. 1 concern. It is not about doing "luxury sales"; it is about providing "luxury service" to everyone with the smallest to the largest transaction.

Finding Great Joy

There is great joy in helping someone accomplish their goal of owning or selling a property in the shortest amount of time, attaining the highest level of value and having the transaction go as smoothly as possible through what has become a very complicated process. If your Realtor does not feel that joy, then keep looking.

Ask your friends, neighbors and family who they recommend you call to find that special Realtor who will delight in assisting you. And then just keep calling until you find someone hard working, knowledgeable and anxious to listen to you and to find out what you want and need.

There really are a lot of us concerned Realtors in this valley who are anxious to help everyone like you. Good luck, and don't give up.

