Vail Daily column: Parents can help children with down payments | VailDaily.com

Dear Joan: We have worked hard and helped our children get through all of their schooling. However, they had to have student loans in addition to what we were able to help them with. Now our two children are married, both are renting and still have student loan debt and are starting to wonder how they will ever get their new babies through college, too.

Since their college days, we have been fortunate with our real estate investments, and now have more financial capability than we ever did when they were in school and we would like to help them, but we don't want to interfere in there lives. We would like them to be able to buy a home and quit renting, but we are not sure how to broach the subject and how to help them and allow them to keep their independence. And, of course, we would love to help our new grandbabies with their schooling in the future. Any suggestions?

Dear Helpful Parents/Grandparents: You are definitely on the right track talking about real estate investments as a way to help. Owning your own home is almost always the very first step to financial success, not to mention avoiding student loans as a huge help, too! I presume you have a skilled, trusted real estate agent who has helped you with your past investments, so I would consult with them about the legal ways parents can help children with down payments, and then offer an early inheritance "gift" to children, if they would like to become homeowners.

Tell your children that it would be such a pleasure to give them a helping hand while you are still here to see their enjoyment. You can also consult with your Realtor about how you could get a small rental property that has the ability to appreciate, and use the equity it could build in the next 15 years or so, to pay for a grandchild's education (instead of a student loan). We have had several clients that we have advised to buy lower end rental property in the valley, or other places on the Western Slope, and then sell when their children decided to go to college. This has worked well so far, for everyone we have helped to make this plan.

I am not sure how many grandchildren you have, nor do I know about your financial situation, but a small rental home per child has been a very successful formula if you have the down payments, because the rents can make the payments. Good luck with your family and I hope they can enjoy, learn from, and pass on your generosity!

