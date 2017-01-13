Vail home sales set records | VailDaily.com

VAIL — Seven high-end home transactions totalling nearly $100 million in the past 120 days have set new records here.

Transactions included the record breaking $23 million sale this month of 107 Rockledge Road, an 11,509-square foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bath ski-in, ski-out property on the site of an original 1962 Vail homestead.

The sale set a Vail and Eagle-county wide record for a single-family dwelling. The home, designed by local architect Kyle Webb and built by local firm George Shaeffer Construction was the recipient of Colorado Homes & Lifestyles’ Home of the Year in 2010. The buyer was not disclosed.

The original home was built and owned by some of Vail’s first residents, Vernon “Moose” and Ann Taylor, who put Vail on the map in the early days by hosting elaborate parties and living a glamorous lifestyle. “The home was completely rebuilt in 2007 and the property has changed ownership only twice in over 50 years,” Caynoski said.

“There is no question that the appetite for special, high-end properties has increased of late,” said Jim Flaum, managing broker for Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, said the demand has increased for “special, high-end property. I think a lot of luxury buyers have been on the sidelines for a variety of reasons and frankly, they’re ready to leave the sideline as they discover properties that they want and that are special to them and their families.”

Other significant home sales and under contract in Vail in the last quarter of 2016 include a $17.5 million single-family home on West Forest Road and a single-family home in Vail’s golf course neighborhood, which sold in September for nearly $14.7 million. Since September, three duplex homes on Gore Creek in Vail Village have sold or gone under contract between $13.35 and $15.5 million.

In the past month, there have also been two high-end ski-in/ski-out properties go under contract in Bachelor Gulch Village, on Beaver Creek Mountain.

Sales of homes priced at $3 million or more have risen in just the past year.

Between Sept. 1, 2015 and Jan. 13, 2016, 34 homes sold for a total sales volume of $171 million.

For the same period starting Sept. 1, 2016, there were 38 sales with a value of $227 million.