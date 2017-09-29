What you get: Compare Vail Valley properties with a list price around $800,000

Editor's note: The new monthly series What You Get highlights the diversity of Vail Valley real estate available for purchase at each price point.

595 Vail Valley Drive, Vail

This 687-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Vail Village is listed at $775,000. Walk out to the banks of Gore Creek from this platinum-rated, ground-floor residence in Manor Vail, with a private patio and upgraded finishes. On-site amenities include 24-hour front desk, full-service spa, restaurant, two pools, four hot tubs, fitness, shuttle, complimentary valet, acres of gardens and Golden Peak ski lift right across the street. Listed by Rick Pirog, Slifer Smith & Frampton, Solaris.

1131 Main St., Minturn

This 2,490-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom duplex in Minturn is listed at $849,000. Rugged rustic meets chic, mountain modern in perfect harmony. An open concept floor plan on the main level includes a sun-drenched deck overlooking a pristine meadow leading to the great outdoors. A beautifully clean selection of avant-garde finishes brings this property to the next level. Listed by Steven Cardinale, Slifer Smith & Frampton, Park Hyatt.

205 Robins Egg Lane, Eagle

Recommended Stories For You

This 3,625-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home in Eagle Ranch is listed at $799,000. This custom residence on Eagle Ranch Golf Course features bright, open living spaces with lots of natural light and high, vaulted ceilings, a main-floor master suite, two living areas and large attached garage. Ideally situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street with access to the Eagle Ranch Community Trail right out the front door. Listed by Patrick Barrett, The Stockton Group, LIV Sotheby's.

Sophie Hofmann is an associate real estate broker with Engel & Voelkers Vail. You can contact Hofmann at sophie.hofmann@evusa.com or 970-559-250-1163 or through her website, http://www.sophiehofmann.evusa.com.