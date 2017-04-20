Ajax Adventure Ranch Camp | VailDaily.com

Ajax Adventure Ranch Camp
April 20, 2017
Campers sleep in tipi villages and have hundreds of activity choices throughout the day, including rock climbing, paddleboarding, go-karts, paint balling, archery, fishing, rockets, tracking, camping, outdoor cooking, survival skills, sports, arts and crafts, and other adventures, opportunities such as helping to raise the ranch animals (goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, quail, etc.). All weeks have the staple overnight camp activities, with a few special weeks such as Survival Skills and Animal Tracking with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and fly-tying and fly-fishing with the Roaring Fork Conservancy.
Category
Adventure (Overnight camp)
Organizer
Ajax Adventure Ranch
Ages
8 to 15
Location
On a ranch in the mountains, about 45 minutes from Eagle
Dates
6/25/17 – 8/19/17
Weeklong overnight camps, June 25 to Aug. 19
Number of sessions:
Cost
$990
Contact Info
Phone: 970-205-9392
Email:
Website: http://www.ajaxadventurecamp.com