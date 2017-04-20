Ajax Adventure Ranch Camp | VailDaily.com

Campers sleep in tipi villages and have hundreds of activity choices throughout the day, including rock climbing, paddleboarding, go-karts, paint balling, archery, fishing, rockets, tracking, camping, outdoor cooking, survival skills, sports, arts and crafts, and other adventures, opportunities such as helping to raise the ranch animals (goats, sheep, pigs, chickens, ducks, quail, etc.). All weeks have the staple overnight camp activities, with a few special weeks such as Survival Skills and Animal Tracking with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and fly-tying and fly-fishing with the Roaring Fork Conservancy.

Category

Adventure (Overnight camp)

Organizer

Ajax Adventure Ranch

Ages

8 to 15

Location

On a ranch in the mountains, about 45 minutes from Eagle

Dates

6/25/17 – 8/19/17

Weeklong overnight camps, June 25 to Aug. 19

Number of sessions:

Cost

$990

Contact Info

Phone: 970-205-9392

Email:

Website: http://www.ajaxadventurecamp.com