Art Clubs | VailDaily.com

Each day will be different, but Wednesdays will be a dedicated Clay Club. Pottery wheels will be used, too.

Category

Visual Arts (Day camp)

Organizer

Dewey Dabbles in Art

Ages

5+

Location

Dewey Dabbles in Art, 50 Chambers Avenue, Eagle

Dates

6/5/17 – 8/15/17

3 to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, June 5 to Aug. 15

Number of sessions: 10+

Cost

$20, discount for Dewey Dabbles day campers

Contact Info

Phone: 970-328-7687 or 970-618-7551

Email: deweydabblesinart@gmail.com

Website: http://www.deweydabblesinart.com