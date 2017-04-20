Art Clubs | VailDaily.com

Art Clubs
April 20, 2017
Each day will be different, but Wednesdays will be a dedicated Clay Club. Pottery wheels will be used, too.
Category
Visual Arts (Day camp)
Organizer
Dewey Dabbles in Art
Ages
5+
Location
Dewey Dabbles in Art, 50 Chambers Avenue, Eagle
Dates
6/5/17 – 8/15/17
3 to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, June 5 to Aug. 15
Number of sessions: 10+
Cost
$20, discount for Dewey Dabbles day campers
Contact Info
Phone: 970-328-7687 or 970-618-7551
Email: deweydabblesinart@gmail.com
Website: http://www.deweydabblesinart.com